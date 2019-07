COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) Rachel Chambless, of the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley, explains why gathering school supplies is on the minds of many in the middle of summer.

The United Way and its partner agencies are already planning to “Stuff the Bus” once again this year.

Chambless visited with Greg Loyd on “News 3 Midday” to explain more about the program and how you can help.