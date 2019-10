COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) Ben Moser, President and CEO of the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley joins News 3’s Greg Loyd for “Midday” to discuss the organization’s annual campaign.

He reminds us there’s plenty of time for you– or even your workplace— to get involved and help the United Way reach its campaign goals of improving our community! All the money raised stays locally to help those in need.