Unity Walk planned for female victims of police brutality

The group My Black Has A Purpose has scheduled a unity walk for Saturday, July 18, 2020.

Organizers of the “Queens in Crowns” unity walk say the event is being held to support women and young girls who have been killed by police brutality and other senseless murders; among them, Breonna Taylor of Louisville, Kentucky.

The unity walk will begin at 10 a.m. Marchers are asked to arrive at 9:30 at the corner of Victory Drive and 5th Avenue (former BTW Apartments).

A rally will follow the march tobe held at the Liberty Theatre Cultural Center beginning at 10:30 a.m. The Liberty Theatre is located at 813 8the Avenue.

Masks are required for participation as well as social distancing.