University of Arkansas honors Black History Month with “Rooted in Change” exhibit

Top Stories

by: KARK

Posted: / Updated:

PINE BLUFF, AR- (KARK) Our spotlight on Black History Month takes us west to Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

The University of Arkansas is preparing to debut an exhibit called “Rooted in Change.”

Stephanie Sims, the museum director, says she hopes the exhibit helps bridge the gap for all generations by allowing people to see archived footage of historical events that helped shape local cities.

“This happened in our own backyard. This happened right here in Pine Bluff and also in Little Rock – so it gives our younger audiences an opportunity to find a connection with the past,” said Sims.

The exhibit features several local civil rights organizations and national leaders, including well-known comedian and activist Dick Gregory who was arrested in Pine Bluff during the 1960’s.

The free, public, exhibit will be on display the entire month of February.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories