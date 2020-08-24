Capital murder arrest made in park slaying of 24-year-old woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An arrest has been made in the July murder of a 24-year-old woman found dead in her vehicle at Underwood Park.

Solomon Minatee III, 24, of Birmingham, has been arrested and charged with capital murder for the death of Raven Swain on July 28.

The arrest comes after detectives presented information gathered on the case to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office for review.

Swain was found unresponsive in her vehicle July 28, Around 7:10 p.m.,

Officers from South Precinct responded to Underwood Park in the 1100 block of 26th Street on reports of a person running with a handgun after shots were heard in the area. Upon arrival, officers were notified of a car lodged in the bushes at the entrance of the park parking lot. Upon further investigation, officers discovered the victim, Swain, in the driver’s seat of the unresponsive suffering from a gunshot wound.

Solomon remains in the Jefferson County Jail with no bond.

Raven Swain is the sister of Ryan Jamaal Swain, an actor known for his role as Damon Richards-Evangelista, a homeless dancer, in the FX series Pose. Ryan Jamaal Swain is a graduate from the Alabama School of Fine Arts and has made social media posts about his sister’s death since her passing in July.

