UPDATE: Former substitute teacher for Callaway High School arrested, charged with Improper Sexual Contact with student

Former substitute teacher for Callaway High School arrested, charged with Improper Sexual Contact with student

(Christian Ogletree, Credit: Troup County Sheriff’s Office)

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – A former substitute teacher for Callaway High School has been arrested following allegations of inappropriate contact with a student.

According to officials with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, Christian Ogletree, 28, was arrested on Sept. 29, 2021, and charged with Improper Sexual Contact by Employee (Misdemeanor).

School officials became aware of a “possible inappropriate relationship between a substitute teacher and a student” on Sept. 24, and an investigation was launched with both the Troup County School System and the Troup County Sheriff’s Office investigating the reports.

Following the investigation, Ogletree was arrested.

According to a news release from the Troup County School System, Ogletree is no longer an employee of the school system.

