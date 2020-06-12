UPDATE: Georgia reports 55,783 COVID-19 cases, with 955 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 55,783 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 9,181 hospitalized for treatment and 2,418 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 53,249 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report.

Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 6,504 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 955 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 25 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 506 cases. Currently, there are 701 positive cases in Troup County and 190 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT: