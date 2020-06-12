UPDATE: Georgia reports 55,783 COVID-19 cases, with 955 in Columbus

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 55,783 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 9,181 hospitalized for treatment and 2,418 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 53,249 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report.

Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 6,504 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 955 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 25 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 506 cases. Currently, there are 701 positive cases in Troup County and 190 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTIESCONFIRMED CASESCASES PER 100KTOTAL DEATHHOSPITALIZATIONS
Gwinnett5089524.02152769
Fulton5069461.16280954
DeKalb4282539.87142738
Cobb3522445.49215752
Hall27271321.5555375
Non-GA Resident2582034151
Dougherty18282033.26150447
Clayton1413463.5265201
Unknown10210133
Cherokee1014380.3238152
Muscogee955498.3725143
Henry829345.612897
Troup701995.542297
Richmond664328.3236182
Douglas641421.9728144
Colquitt6341396.691655
Carroll602501.1737107
Chatham597204.3329136
Forsyth589233.261374
Habersham5811268.562980
Lowndes567481.01461
Whitfield562536.921035
Bartow539486.5939145
Bibb530348.3435147
Coweta507333.551153
Sumter5061721.1550139
Mitchell4271935.983796
Baldwin421947.63072
Houston421268.0920103
Newton412366.71168
Paulding401232.411380
Barrow378437.592388
Tift372911.092277
Lee3711237.862267
Floyd365365.311544
Thomas359807.993368
Clarke338260.441554
Rockdale333350.67977
Coffee328762.051478
Walton321335.022153
Spalding309447.112455
Columbia295185.97840
Upson2951122.653843
Ware263733.551457
Fayette259220.341440
Jackson256342.7738
Worth2561270.982150
Early2542503.453124
Chattahoochee2462288.5806
Butts242961.312828
Crisp2411081.251040
Gordon240413.441837
Decatur222843.4725
Terrell2182574.72652
Catoosa217315.54018
Walker216310.3111
Hancock2012453.312937
Appling1991072.141336
Dooly1971470.151341
Harris190547.36623
Randolph1902813.152135
Glynn177205.7218
Gilmer169537.93122
Bacon1651446.86315
Polk162372.57114
Echols1533854.8806
Stephens152577.33430
Turner1481832.591431
Calhoun1462311.22620
Franklin137587.25111
Grady137558.27429
Murray130322.89113
Oconee128306.68922
Monroe127458.041426
Pierce126644.67424
Burke125559.48631
White124390.45325
Meriwether123585.16219
Dawson118436.7318
Wilcox1171331.061420
Laurens113238.92117
Banks107535.48115
Lumpkin107316.55124
Macon106816.14736
Putnam104475.211018
Ben Hill98588.7719
Toombs96355.78412
Brooks93591.341012
Bulloch92115.77312
Liberty90145.39115
Greene86459.48819
Peach86314.16826
Elbert84443.3906
Bryan83212.08518
Effingham83129.63113
Lamar79408.33512
Johnson77797.02213
Washington76374.3519
Clinch751126.827
McDuffie73338.01519
Wilkinson73818.48723
Madison72238.59214
Camden71131.6718
Oglethorpe71465.88714
Atkinson70840.34212
Brantley68354.1325
Cook67384.2419
Pike66349.95311
Fannin65246.9615
Berrien62321.6403
Marion61735.56211
Screven61438.85419
Stewart60978.95113
Pickens59175.96413
Haralson57185.53416
Jasper56394.3917
Dodge54264.928
Bleckley53412.8403
Union53209.2214
Jeff Davis52343.2825
Jefferson52339.5819
Clay511786.3425
Jones50174.8804
Seminole48589.6828
Dade47290.8113
Telfair47300.4318
Pulaski46422.2927
Miller45780.7103
Talbot45730.76213
Jenkins44513.06616
Heard42339.5337
Hart41157.0502
Morgan40209.0105
Charlton38286.7716
Emanuel38167.6728
Tattnall38149.5403
Baker371187.42313
Lanier37357.4528
Wilkes35349.5117
Irwin34360.4418
Wayne33110.104
Chattooga32129.2123
Towns32265.9119
Crawford31253.5204
Rabun30176.62213
Taylor25314.15210
Twiggs21259.7116
Long1995.4112
Montgomery19205.9802
Warren19364.6809
Schley18341.2317
Candler17156.8703
Lincoln17209.2316
McIntosh17116.713
Treutlen17248.9402
Wheeler16202.300
Quitman14610.2914
Webster14549.0214
Evans765.500
Taliaferro2122.5500
Glascock133.0600

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories