Update: Missing 9-year-old girl located

UPDATE: Officials with the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit say Shawntavia Stafford has been located and is safe.

COLUMBUS, GA. (WRBL)–The Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit is searching for a critically missing child.

According to officials with CPD, Shawntavia Stafford, 9, went missing from Caravelle Drive at 4:10 p.m. Friday afternoon. At the time of her disappearance, the girl was wearing a gold polo shirt, black and yellow puma shoes, and blue jean shorts. Her hair was style in long braids held in a ponytail by a gold bow.

Officials say Shawntavia Stafford is 4’11” tall and weighs 75 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Shawntavia Stafford’s whereabouts, please contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911, or the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.