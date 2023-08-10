TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Investigators confirmed a pilot was killed after a small plane crashed in a remote location in Talbot County Thursday morning.

Local authorities received a call about a plane from Sarasota, Florida that lost contact above Georgia around 10:30 a.m. There is no word on any passengers or a possible cause of the crash.

One resident describes hearing a loud boom before realizing what happened.

“It felt like thunder,” said Talbot County resident, Selena Ellison. “I heard thunder. We were getting ready to go to the store and it just felt like thunder. But we didn’t know what it was. Now we know it’s an airplane.”

The GBI, FAA, and additional agencies were on the scene investigating the crash.

Leigh Ann Erenheim, the Talbot County Emergency Management Director, says the Cessna 210 was located two miles deep in the woods off Poplar Trace in Talbot County. Due to the remote location of the crash, Erenheim says first responders received some help from local pilots to find the wreckage.

“We were dispatched,” said Erenheim. “They weren’t sure if it was in Taylor County or Talbot County, but they knew close to an area. We kind of looked at several areas and finally were able to get a pinpoint. Some other planes that were flying the area did a very good job of circling the area and actually were able to locate and give us a coordinate and a pin. Our first responders and our sheriff and some of the folks out of Taylor County were able to go back and locate that.”

Officials say the National Transportation Safety Board will be on the scene investigating the crash on Friday.