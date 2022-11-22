COLUMBUS, Ga, (WRBL) – Uptown Columbus will be participating in GivingTuesday on Nov. 29 in hopes of attracting donations from the community that will help continue community events.

GivingTuesday is a national event that takes place annually and encourages people to do good and give back.

“Uptown Columbus prides itself on promoting a vibrant and diverse Uptown while providing a clean, safe, and attractive environment,” said Tracey Green, Director of Communications and Events. “In order to meet this mission, we are partnering with GivingTuesday to help raise funds so we can continue serving and connecting the community.”

Board members from both Uptown Columbus Inc. and the Uptown Business Improvement District will be leading the initiative. UpTown Columbus has been key in many public and private projects in the community. They hope to raise $5,000 or more during GivingTuesday, the money will be used to fund events like Food Truck Festivals and Riverfest.

UpTown Columbus is encouraging community members to participate in several ways through acts of kindness and donations. GivingTuesday has raised billions in the past decade for causes around the world and UpTown Columbus is hoping to have a similar impact on the Fountain City.

If interested in donating to GivingTuesday, visit UpTown Columbus’ website.