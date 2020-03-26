URGENT: Search for missing 4-year-old girl underway in Lee County

LOACHAPOKA , Ala. (WRBL) – A massive search effort is underway in the Loachapoka community Wednesday night as first responders continue looking for a four-year-old girl named Vadie Sides.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones called WRBL News 3 from the scene.

“Lee County Sheriff deputies, K9 units and Volunteer Fire & Rescue personnel are searching an area along Lee Road 66 north of Lee Road 65 located northwest of Loachapoka for a 4-year-old female who was reported missing at approximately 2:45 pm today,” said, Sheriff Jay Jones.

Vadie is a white female 3′ tall and weighs 40 pounds. She has red hair and was wearing a blue print dress with green flower patterns.

“She may be accompanied by a hound dog, reddish in color with a collar,” said Jones.

Sheriff Jay Jones tells WRBL News 3 volunteers are not needed at this time. In fact, people are urged to stay away from the scene as they are working to do a heat-sensing fly over using an ALEA state helicopter that is also in the area for search operations.

Please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office via 911 if you come in contact with the missing child.

Foul play is not suspected.