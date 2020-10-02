US Consulate employee found dead in Tijuana

Top Stories

by: Salvador Rivera

Posted: / Updated:

TIJUANA (Border Report) — Tijuana police discovered the body of a missing U.S. Consulate employee in a field near an area known as Rancho las Uvas southeast of the city.

Edgar Flores Santos was an agricultural, crops and animal expert working out of the American Consulate in Tijuana. Details are scarce, but investigators reported today that his body showed signs of trauma and “suspicious injuries.”

Edgar Flores Santos was found dead yesterday in a field southeast of the city of Tijuana. He was an employee of the U.S. Consulate in that city. (Courtesy: Baja California Attorney General)

Investigators said two men have been arrested and are being questioned about Flores Santos’ death. They stopped short of calling them suspects.

The Consulate worker was reported missing on Sept. 30.

Police officers in Tijuana had been looking for Edgar Flores Santos since Wednesday. (Courtesy: Tijuana Secretary of Public Safety and Protection.)

The U.S. Consulate issued a statement expressing sorrow for Flores Santos’ death.

“The community of the U.S. Consulate of the United States in Tijuana deeply laments reports of the death of one of our local employees, a member of the Agricultural Department involved in the sanitary inspections of plants and animals with the office in Tijuana,” read the statement. “We are awaiting official confirmation, and we’ll continue working with local authorities investigating the case, out of respect for the family we will have no further comment.”

The city of Tijuana also issued a statment:

“The city of Tijuana laments this incident, and we reiterate our support for our neighboring country with whom we’ll maintain a direct and constant line of communication throughout our administration.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

73° / 49°
Clear
Clear 0% 73° 49°

Saturday

75° / 54°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 75° 54°

Sunday

78° / 54°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 78° 54°

Monday

80° / 57°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 80° 57°

Tuesday

80° / 58°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 80° 58°

Wednesday

85° / 59°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 85° 59°

Thursday

84° / 61°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 84° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
68°

64°

8 PM
Clear
0%
64°

62°

9 PM
Clear
0%
62°

60°

10 PM
Clear
0%
60°

58°

11 PM
Clear
0%
58°

57°

12 AM
Clear
0%
57°

55°

1 AM
Clear
0%
55°

54°

2 AM
Clear
0%
54°

53°

3 AM
Clear
0%
53°

52°

4 AM
Clear
0%
52°

52°

5 AM
Clear
0%
52°

51°

6 AM
Clear
0%
51°

51°

7 AM
Clear
0%
51°

50°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
50°

55°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
55°

60°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
60°

65°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
65°

68°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

71°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

72°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

73°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

74°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

73°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

72°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories