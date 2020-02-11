Valdosta college dean among 14 arrested in south Georgia sex sting

VALDOSTA, Ga (CNN) A college dean is among 14 people arrested for child pornography and human trafficking in south Georgia.

Valdosta State University confirms Keith Waters has been put on administrative leave following the arrest.

He’s dean of the school’s College of Science and Mathematics.

Waters and the other suspects were all arrested by state police in a sting operation.

Authorities say they tricked the suspects into believing they were meeting a child for sex.

Local officials in Valdosta — where the sting was centered — say they’re glad to have the suspects off the streets.

“I don’t care where they come from, as long as we get them in jail, get them away from my children. I have five children. They’re grown, but they’ve got children that live here. It’s a bad situation, something that really needs to be looked at,” said Sheriff Ashley Paulk of Lowndes County. The suspects arrested in the sting range from 24 to 57 years old.