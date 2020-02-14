Valentine’s is also National Organ Day!

On Valentine’s Day, what could show love more than signing up give the gift of life?

Valentine’s is also National Organ Donor Day!

The need for organ donors is great. According to U.S. health officials, more than 113,000 American men, women, and children were waiting for transplants last year. And 20 die each day without treatment.

While about 95 percent of adults support organ donation, less than 60 percent are signed up to be donors.

Today is a good chance to become a donor or talk to loved ones about the cause.

Also, the need isn’t just for organs like kidneys, livers, and hearts. Donating one pint of blood can save three lives.