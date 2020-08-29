VB Police: Child accidentally shot himself after finding loaded firearm

by: Nicole Brailer

Posted: / Updated:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Virginia Beach say a young child accidentally shot himself after finding a loaded firearm on Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to the 1600 block of Chase Arbor Commons in Virginia Beach for a report of a “young child suffering from a gunshot wound” just after 3:45 p.m.

Officials said that the young child “found a loaded firearm, picked it up, and accidentally shot himself.”  

The child is suffering from life-threatening injuries and has been transported to the hospital.

Police have not released information on the child’s age, owner of the firearm, how the child got hold of it.

This is still an active investigation and no further information is available.

This is a breaking news story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

