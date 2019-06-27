Verdicts reached in trial for 2017 Curry Street murder

A Muscogee County Superior Court Jury reached a mixed verdict Thursday in the trial of three teens charged in the 2017 murder of a 61-year-old man. Investigators say the victim, Kenneth Moore, was shot in a home invasion on Curry Street on December 18, 2017. Moore would later die on January 1, 2018 at Columbus Piedmont Regional Hospital.

(Ladarius Render)

Defendants Marquez Clayton, 19, Ladarius Render, 18, and Kevonta Daniels, 16, were all charged in the case.

(Marquez Clayton)

Two of the three defendants-Render and Daniels-were found guilty on charges of felony murder, burglary and aggravated assault.

Clayton, represented by attorney Stacey Jackson, was found not guilty on all charges. Jackson says the lack of evidence against Clayton lead to his acquittal on the charges against him, “It wasn’t a strong case against Marquez from the beginning. No fingerprints were found in the stolen vehicle and there were no eyewitness.”

A fourth suspect, Devin Fitzgerald Burden, was not tried because he agreed to testify in the trial. Sentencing for Daniels and Render has been set for August 23, 2019.