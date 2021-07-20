Vernon Jones challenging incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp, makes stop in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Gubernatorial candidate Vernon Jones made a stop at the Springer Opera House to share his campaign promises with potential voters. Jones is challenging incumbent Republican Governor Brian Kemp for the position.

Jones, a pro-Trump Republican, says he is running on a “Georgia First” platform. He spoke about election integrity, banning critical race theory by law and making Georgia a constitutional carry state.

“First off, we want to make sure we get to the heart of the problem in Georgia and that is election integrity,” Jones said. “We’re going to make sure that in all 159 counties that there is going to be a forensic audit. People deserve to have a free, fair and transparent election. And right now they don’t feel that way.”

Governor Kemp has been the target of attacks by former President Donald Trump for not overturning the 2020 election results, which has created a lane for Jones to mobilize pro-Trump conservatives.

Jones served two terms as the CEO of Dekalb County and also served in the Georgia House of Representatives. Jones, a longtime Democrat, announced he was joining the Republican Party in January of 2021.

“The thing that stuck out to me was that he was one of the few who looked at what was happening in his party in Georgia and he decided to go against the stream,” Amanda Head, Founder and Managing Editor of The Hollywood Conservative, said. “This to me was a guy who had the courage to stand up.”

Jones’ campaign promises also include creating a “Georgia First Economy.” This means reducing, if not fully eliminating, state income tax in Georgia. As numerous state legislatures grapple with debates over use of Critical Race Theory in the classroom, Jones says he wants to ban political and social indoctrination from schools.

“That is just teaching racism among races,” Jones said. “We cannot tolerate that.”

Jones additionally has plans to create a satellite office in South Georgia with a goal of bringing economic prosperity to the region.

“There’s been two Georgias… Atlanta and the rest of Georgia,” Jones said. “We’re going to change that.”

Columbus is one of many stops Jones is planning to make on his campaign trail; his next stops include Sandy Springs on July 23 and Augusta on July 28. .