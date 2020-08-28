Veteran Memorial Middle School virtual lesson disrupted by explicit images

A seventh grade class at Veterans Memorial Middle School was interrupted when pornographic photos popped up during their virtual lesson.

Mitchell Zamora says his daughter was kicked out of her zoom lesson. When she tried to get back in, she saw several explicit photos. Zamora says it angers him to hear more details about the incident from his daughter than the school district.

“We have families that have lost their jobs, might even lose their place to live you know are cooped up in their houses and this little incident might be what sends some kid over the wall or something. Again, if the school had done their job which is to inform the parents like ,’Hey, something bad happened today you need to talk to your kid and if your kid needs help we’ll be here to assist you. They should’ve done that immediately,” Zamora said.

News 3 received a statement from the school district saying:

“The District is aware of a recent incident where inappropriate content was shared to a class via Zoom. This incident is under investigation and we will implement additional safety protocols to ensure we continue to provide a safe learning environment with minimal disruptions. We encourage parents to connect with their students about safe practices during virtual learning: do not share personal information, login credentials, or passwords.”

Zamora says if students are going to be virtual there needs to be a protocol in place. Zamora believes not addressing the issue could send the wrong message to students. Even though Zamora’s daughter is okay following the situation, he says now his family has to rethink how she’ll get an education.

“I kind of feel like we’re being held ransom by them. We don’t have a choice either my kid goes to school and risk getting COVID or my kid goes online and risk being exposed to inappropriate images. There’s no other alternative other than homeschooling or private school,” Zamora said.

Zamora says he has contacted several law enforcement agencies and their looking into the incident.

Veterans Memorial Middle school parents received an email informing them of two Zoom security issues with at least one incident involving inappropriate content. They say several departments are working to figure out why this happened.

