Veterans Day 101: a general guide to what’s open and closed

Today is Veterans Day, and since it’s a federal holiday, you may have questions as to what will be open or closed.

You’ll find regular hours at Target, Walmart, Kroger, and most other retailers, and at most malls. Attractions such as zoos will also be open in most parts of the country. UPS and FedEx still plan to make runs today. However, the United States Postal Service will not deliver mail today.

Movie theaters will have regular hours and Veterans may get perks. Many restaurants offer special deals to veterans today, too.

National parks will be open and free.

As for what will be closed: anything government-owned, like the DMV and public libraries, will most likely be closed.

Banks are generally closed.