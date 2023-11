Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-A perfect way to honor our veterans and have a great time! A Free event this Saturday. After the parade, you’ll enjoy big headline bands at The Columbus Civic Center and The Phenix City Amphitheater.

Don’t forget about The Veterans Day Parade from Broad Street in Phenix City across the 13th Street Bridge and continuing across Broadway. After the parade, the events are from 1 pm to 5 pm. See below for the details: