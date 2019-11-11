Veterans Day brings a weekend of observances in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga (WGCL)- It’s not just any Monday—it’s Veterans Day!

Some observances started this weekend and such was the case in Atlanta.

It was a chilly Saturday morning but the streets of downtown Atlanta were hot with patriotism as men and women gathered to honor those who have served.

The somber sound of taps kicked off the 38th annual Atlanta Veterans Day Parade at 11:11.

Veterans, organizers, parade watchers and service men and women lined the streets of downtown Atlanta with excitement, donned in either uniforms or red white and blue.

Dressed and ready to show his gratitude and respect was 23 year veteran Clifford Taylor.

“Just to come out here is my way to give back and show the great appreciation,” Taylor said.

He was joined by other military veterans, wounded warriors, high school ROTC groups, marching bands, vintage military vehicle displays, veteran service associations, and many other great organizations that provide support to our veterans.

It was a first-time experience for 25-year army veteran Donald Jones who says seeing other veterans felt like home.

“It gives me a chance to open up to people I don’t know and just feel comfortable about doing this,” Jones said.

While it was a cold morning, the day was filled with vibrant energy from the Atlanta community who gathered to say 5 very meaningful words: “Thank you for your service!”

“Service to me is doing something that is bigger than yourself, giving back, making a personal sacrifice, having to be away from home and make a commitment to protect and defend our nation. It takes a very special person to stand in our shoes,” said Sgt. Major Yolanda Johnson.