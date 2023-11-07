Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-Dry and warm conditions will be swept away by rain for Veterans Day weekend

The forecast continues to remain very warm and stable well ahead of this weekend’s cold front, arriving Friday. This air mass is quite stable and will weaken the approaching cold front with showers mainly in the isolated category.

The overall picture will be a stalled-out weekend system or front, which will help to tap moisture lifting along or adjacent to the front. We can expect cooler readings again but not the cold 30’s we had like last week.

These systems are tracking along the southern tier states. These Pacific storms are tracking more south and do not carry the cold Arctic air but cooler, so expect a cloudy to mostly cloudy Veterans Day weekend, with occasional showers after Friday.