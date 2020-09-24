Veterans will ride 20 horses for 20 miles to raise suicide awareness

by: Marni Hughes

Posted: / Updated:

A Vietnam War USA military veteran is looking down with his partially obscured face showing a serious facial expression. Though this shot is posed, this is a real life, real person Vietnam war veteran who’s recently had some significant health issues. He is wearing an inexpensive, non-branded, generic, souvenir shop replica Vietnam veteran commemorative baseball hat style cap under his hoody sweatshirt hood.

HAVARD, Ill. (NewsNation Now) — In an effort to bring awareness to veteran suicides and offer support to struggling vets, a Midwest organization has launched an event designed to make an impact.

In the Trail to Zero, Ride to End Veteran Suicide event, 20 veterans will ride 20 horses for 20 miles to raise awareness about the 20 veterans who commit suicide in the U.S. each day.

According to the US Department of Veterans Affairs the number of veterans who committed suicide was close to 17 a day. The Bravehearts said that number is closer to 20 veterans a day.

NewsNation’s Marni Hughes spoke with Vietnam War veteran and Bravehearts veteran Bill Mercurio about the event’s mission and the impact it has had on him. Watch NewsNation on WGN America at 8 p.m. CDT tonight to learn more.

This year’s Trail to Zero rides are coming up. The first is this Friday, Sept. 25 in Lexington, Kentucky.
The second is Oct. 11, in Bull Valley, Illinois.

If you’d like to learn more and get involved, visit their website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

