Victim ID’d in Lawyers Lane murder overnight

UPDATE: COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)-Columbus police have identified the victim in Thursday’s night deadly shooting.

Police say Jamal Watkins, 24, was shot and killed while driving. Authorities say the car Watkins was driving left the road and struck a home.

The incident happened at 9th St. and Lawyers Ln. around 9:30 Thursday night.

Anyone with information on Watkins’s murder should call 911 or Detective Sherman Hayes at (706)-225-4268.

A homicide investigation is underway on Lawyers Lane.

Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley confirms he was called to the scene at around 9:40 Thursday night.

Multiple police units have responded to the scene, where police tape is cordoning off a house in the area.

WRBL News 3 is working to gather more information on this developing story, stay with us on air and online for new details as they become available.