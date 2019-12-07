Victory over violence event on Dec. 7

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – The mother of the Circle K worker who was gunned down during an armed robbery is now taking on an activist role in the community.

Tanya Weaver is inviting the folks to take “victory over violence”.

In honor of her son, Dontrell Williams, Weaver is bringing other mothers together who have lost children to gun violence in Columbus. She says the rally is to bring more awareness to the crime in the community, as well as to give the grieving mothers support and love.

“And I’m also hoping and praying that this will change someone’s life, this will bring someone to Christ…this will let the young people see that it’s unnecessary and people do have families that they care about..”>

It will be held tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 6001 Buena Vista Road.



City officials will also be there to hear your concerns and discuss their plan to combat crime.