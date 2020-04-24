FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) – A possible tornado was caught on camera moving through Fort Walton Beach.
Chief Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth and Meteorologist Thomas Geboy also caught the funnel cloud on the FWB camera before a warning was issued.
You can find photos of storm damage here: https://www.wkrg.com/…/weather-alert-severe-thunderstorm-w…/
LATEST STORIES:
- Gadsden Goodyear plant to close, waiting on union approval
- Popular Columbus priest hospitalized, fighting COVID-19, according to archbishop’s Facebook post
- VIDEO: Funnel cloud in Fort Walton Beach caught on camera
- ‘Parks and Recreation’ cast to reunite for charity special set amid COVID-19 pandemic
- ALL CLEAR: Enjoy this Friday and your weekend changes