VIDEO: Opelika police search for persons who robbed man at dumpster

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika police are looking for the persons who robbed a man and stole his car while the victim took out his trash.

Video: Opelika Police

Monday, August 16th, at approximately 9:00 PM, the Opelika Police Department responded to a Robbery in the 1600 Block of S. Fox Run Parkway. Officers contacted the victim, who stated that he was taking trash to the dumpster when approached by an unknown black male, approximately 5-foot-6, wearing dark pants, a dark hoodie, and a face mask.

“The suspect pointed a gun at the victim while demanding the whereabouts of his car keys and wallet. The victim was then ordered to get face down on the ground while the suspect fled in the victim’s vehicle, a black 2019 Volkswagen Jetta with Alabama tag 43KP971,” said Opelika police in a statement.

If you have any information on this incident or the identity of this suspect, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can also be submitted through our Opelika Police Mobile App. You can anonymous.

Tips can also be forwarded through Central Alabama Crimestoppers at (334) 215-STOP(7867), toll-free at 1-833-AL1-STOP, or via their website: www.215STOP.com.