 

Video: Woman calls bakery worker the N-word, refuses to wear mask

Top Stories

by: Lauren Cook,

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (WPIX) — A woman was caught on video calling a Black worker at a New York City bakery a racial slur after she refused to wear a mask.

The incident happened at the Davidovich Bakery inside Essex Market on Manhattan’s Lower East Side.

The woman was standing at the counter arguing with staff members when she called the worker a “b—h a– n—-r,” bystander video showed.

The worker said he would not serve the woman and another person said they would call police. An NYPD spokesperson said Wednesday the department does not have a complaint or 911 call on file related to the incident.

The worker, who did not want to be identified, told the New York Daily News the incident happened on Sunday around 3 p.m.

Davidovich Bakery released a statement on social media on Tuesday condemning the woman’s behavior and supporting the workers for how they handled the situation. 

“We want to commend our employee on his handling of the sad incident which occurred at the Essex Market. As is true with any family, an attack on one member of the family is an attack on all of us. Davidovich is a family run business and a family. We stand with all our employees for handling this situation of hate and bigotry with professionalism and grace. We intend to make it clear that this customer or anyone who uses racism and any insensitive language, simply is not welcome in our stores,” the bakery said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

63° / 62°
Clear
Clear 0% 63° 62°

Thursday

85° / 67°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 85° 67°

Friday

77° / 65°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 64% 77° 65°

Saturday

84° / 65°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 84° 65°

Sunday

77° / 50°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 67% 77° 50°

Monday

72° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 72° 54°

Tuesday

76° / 61°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 13% 76° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

64°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
64°

64°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
64°

64°

1 AM
Few Showers
32%
64°

65°

2 AM
Showers
42%
65°

65°

3 AM
Showers
37%
65°

64°

4 AM
Few Showers
30%
64°

64°

5 AM
Cloudy
21%
64°

64°

6 AM
Cloudy
22%
64°

63°

7 AM
Cloudy
19%
63°

63°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
63°

64°

9 AM
Cloudy
9%
64°

66°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
66°

68°

11 AM
Cloudy
9%
68°

71°

12 PM
Cloudy
7%
71°

73°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
73°

78°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
78°

82°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
82°

83°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
83°

83°

5 PM
Cloudy
13%
83°

82°

6 PM
Cloudy
12%
82°

81°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

79°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
79°

77°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
76°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories