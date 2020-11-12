Voters at Vestavia Hills church possibly exposed to coronavirus, health officials warn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Department of Health is alerting those who voted at Horizon Church in Vestavia Hills for the Nov. 3 election that they may have been exposed to COVID-19.
Little information has been released by JCDH. They have not said how the virus may have been present at the polling site.
If you develop symptoms you should get tested. JCDH also says to monitor yourself until at least Nov. 17.
