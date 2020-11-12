 

Voters at Vestavia Hills church possibly exposed to coronavirus, health officials warn

Top Stories

by: Phil Pinarski

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Department of Health is alerting those who voted at Horizon Church in Vestavia Hills for the Nov. 3 election that they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Little information has been released by JCDH. They have not said how the virus may have been present at the polling site.

If you develop symptoms you should get tested. JCDH also says to monitor yourself until at least Nov. 17.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

80° / 55°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 10% 80° 55°

Friday

78° / 49°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 78° 49°

Saturday

75° / 57°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 75° 57°

Sunday

77° / 47°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 77° 47°

Monday

68° / 44°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 68° 44°

Tuesday

66° / 44°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 66° 44°

Wednesday

66° / 43°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 66° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
68°

66°

9 PM
Clear
0%
66°

65°

10 PM
Clear
0%
65°

64°

11 PM
Clear
0%
64°

63°

12 AM
Clear
0%
63°

62°

1 AM
Clear
10%
62°

61°

2 AM
Clear
10%
61°

60°

3 AM
Clear
10%
60°

59°

4 AM
Clear
10%
59°

59°

5 AM
Clear
10%
59°

58°

6 AM
Clear
10%
58°

57°

7 AM
Clear
10%
57°

58°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
58°

61°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
61°

65°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
65°

69°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
69°

72°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

74°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

76°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

77°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

76°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

74°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

70°

6 PM
Clear
0%
70°

66°

7 PM
Clear
0%
66°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories