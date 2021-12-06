Waddell Elementary’s 4th graders will represent them at the district 2021 spelling bee

Hats off to all the finalists today at Waddell Elementary’s 2021 Spelling Bee. A big congratulations to 4th-grade students, Madison Ellison headed to the district finals, and runner-up Alador Johnson.

It was an honor to judge and see long-term emcee and retired Waddell Elementary school teacher Ms. Massengale engage these students and keep them at ease.

Mrs. Cooper addressed these students at the end of the spelling bee to remind them all she is proud of their hard work getting here and to remind them all they are all winners.

A big congratulations to 4th-grade students, Madison Ellison headed to the district finals, and runner-up Alador Johnson.