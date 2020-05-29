Waking up with weather in Japan made for a great night in Georgia

When I was wrapping up my night the students at Iwakuni <ee-wah-koonie> Elementary school at the Iwankuni Marine/Navy Base were starting off their morning with French fries at 9 a.m. Japanese standard time.
             We started off with the Typhoon season last year and talked about how specific locations are impacted.
            They all walked away knowing that a typhoon and a hurricane mean the same thing and it distinguishes what part of the world these tropical cyclones are located.
            Several students were chosen to ask me specific weather questions and why I chose this career.
            Of course, I told them that I chose this career because when I was their age, I had a teacher who told me I should be paid to talk.

Produced by Karien Graf (WRBL Director) and a big thanks to our teachers over seas mentoring our military family’s children, Ms. Kim Smith and all the teachers.

