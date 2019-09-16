Walk, vigil among many October observances of Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- At least 2,035 Georgians died in incidents of domestic violence between 2003 and 2018, according to the Georgia Commission on Family Violence.

People in our area want to spread a message of awareness, hope, and help.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month—and a number of observances are planned In Columbus to promote awareness and prevention.

On Tuesday, October 1, at 5:30 p.m., the Domestic Violence Roundtable, Inc. will present a proclamation to kick off the month at the City Services Building in Columbus.

On Tuesday, October 8, at 5:30 p.m., Hope Harbour will hold it’s annual “Walk to End Domestic Violence.” The walk starts at Country’s BBQ on Broadway. From there, participants will walk to the steps to the Government Center where a candlelight vigil to observe the month will start at 6 p.m.

On Tuesday, October 15, Hope Harbour will present a Domestic Violence Roundtable Lunch and Learn at the Columbus Public Library on Macon Road. The name of the presentation is “Intersectionality and Domestic Violence.” It will run from 11:30 am – 1:30 pm.

Then, on Tuesday, October 22, and “On the Table” session will be presented by the Domestic Violence Roundtable at the Mildred L. Terry Public Library. The time is TBA.