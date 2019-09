(WRBL)–September is National Baby Safety Month. In honor of the awareness month, Walmart is collecting old car seats to keep them out of landfills.

Customers can bring in their old car seats that their children have outgrown and they’ll receive a $30 Walmart gift card.

The event will go from Sept. 16 through Sept. 30. The superstore is partnering with recycling business Terracycle to keep them from being thrown out.

