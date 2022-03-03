We almost got to 80 degrees on Wednesday, and that warm weather is going to continue right into the weekend.

We wake up Thursday with lots of sunshine to start out. We will see some clouds tomorrow, mainly south of us, but definitely more sun than clouds. And that will be the case as we head into the weekend. Friday, lots of sunshine with a few clouds around. Saturday morning we’ll see some cloudiness, but by the afternoon we’re back to mostly sunny.

Rainfall estimates through next Wednesday, up to half an inch here locally with some higher amounts to our west. Places like Birmingham could see around an inch or so. Much of this is expected to fall Monday afternoon and evening, with some early showers possible on Tuesday before that front finally moves far enough south of us to take the clouds and rain with it.

But, the big story for now, remains the well above average temperatures through Sunday.