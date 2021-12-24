Warm for Christmas and showers return next week

Upper 60 degree temperatures we had this afternoon will be dropping into the low 50s tonight for a mostly clear, mild night.

Unseasonal, warm temperatures are in store for Christmas Day with highs expected to be in the mid to lower 70s. Partly cloudy skies will start out in the morning and stick around through the afternoon. Although, high pressure will keep us dry.

Sunday looks to be similar to Saturday with temperatures in the mid to lower 70s and partly cloudy skies to finish out your holiday weekend.

Those warm temperatures will stick around into next week, and showers will return by Tuesday and continue into Friday.