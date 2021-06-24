Warm Front retreats Once Again for a Drier Start to the Weekend before the Humid Air returns Next Week

As we head into Friday, this front will gradually move southwestward and leaving us with mostly sunny conditions with a chance of a stray shower in the afternoon.



Along with the mostly sunny conditions, it will be dry and hot on Friday, tapering off in the upper 80’s so expect your Friday forecast to be hot and dry.



This Friday and into the Weekend, we will continue to see more moisture come from the Atlantic and along with rising dewpoint temperatures, we could see Isolated showers and storms going into Sunday and then going back to Stray showers by the beginning of next week.



The temperatures will also continue to rise this weekend, settling into the upper 80’s and getting into the low 90’s by the beginning of next week.