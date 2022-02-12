Warm Saturday, Cool Sunday, Storms Possible Late Next Week!

Temperatures across the area this morning are in the 30s and 40s. We’ll see partly cloudy conditions throughout your Saturday with highs in the low 70s. A cold front moves through this evening and that will usher in some cooler air for tonight and Sunday, but it won’t last long.

As you get up tomorrow morning, there might be a few light stray showers around with even a few snow flakes, but most of you will stay dry. By Noon on Sunday, all of the showers, and much of the clouds should be out of here setting us up for a sunny, but cooler day.

Heading into Monday, it’ll be slightly warmer with all the sunshine, but Tuesday is when we’ll really see the warmer temps. We’ll have the sunshine, and we’ll also have an area of high pressure to our east, and with the clockwise flow, it’ll help bring in some warmer air.

Tuesday, we’re talking close to 70, and Wednesday and Thursday, highs will be in the low 70s, but Thursday could be a bit stormy too. Right now the biggest problem areas appears to be back in Louisiana, Mississippi, and western Alabama, but that could change, so stay tuned to the First Alert Weather Team for the latest updates.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great Saturday! Brian