We’re starting out mostly in the 50s for your Tuesday morning, and as far as rainfall goes, not much to be found here locally as most of the rain and clouds will be either well east of us, or well north of us for today. Expect lots of sunshine for your Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s. We will see clouds return this evening with overnight lows in the low 60s.

For the next several days, the clouds return tonight and we’ll start out Wednesday with mostly cloudy conditions, but by dinner time, we’ll probabaly see some sunshine. Then we’ll be watching things closely as a line of showers and storms approaches from the west in the early morning hours on Thursday. Could there be a storm pop up late Wednesday, it’s possible, but most of the activity is expected to come through in the overnight hours. By 2am, that line of storms approaching our east Alabama counties. By 4am, it’s making its way into the Chattahoochee Valley, but it will be weakening as it comes through. By 6am, its almost completely fallen apart. By 8am, what’s left should be either dissipated or east of us. Then by Noon, the majority is then east and south of us, so the 2nd half of Thursday, we probably will see some sunshine.

Rainfall amounts for the next 7 days, anywhere from one half inch to 2 inches are expected locally.

Looking at the upcoming Easter Weekend, we will have a chance for showers Saturday through Monday, but it doesn’t look like a wash out.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great Tuesday! Brian