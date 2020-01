COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- A local ministry group has now opened its doors for people in the Columbus area who need shelter from the cold weather.

The Safehouse in Rose Hill Methodist Church opened at 7 a.m. today, Monday, January 20. The center will stay open until 2:30 pm Wednesday, January 22.

It’s located at 2101 Hamilton Road.

The Safehouse allows those in need to sleep and stay warm during this cold weather–no questions asked, and no one turned away.