COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — As millions of people across the nation are experiencing record-breaking cold, local organizations are opening their doors for those in need of warm shelter.

SafeHouse Ministries, located on Hamilton Road, has been a warming station in the community for the past eight years whenever the temperature gets below 28 degrees.

This is a safety issue. The people that we serve are not just homeless people, but we serve people with addictions who need a safe place. We will also be blown away by the number of people that will come here who have homes, but couldn’t pay their power bill. And this week, they’re going to be freezing and we’ll get calls saying, ‘Can I come from my house?’ Sure you can. We want to make sure that everybody in Columbus, Georgia, is both safe and welcomed into a safe place. Neil Richardson, Executive Director of SafeHouse Ministries

Another organization is opening their doors this winter – no questions asked. Church on the Trail, located on Macon Road, is preparing for at least 40 people who are trying to escape the cold. Organizers say they even plan to drive to downtown Columbus to pick up the homeless and bring them back to the church.

When asked why he wanted to give back to the community, Pastor Ed Grifenhagen says, one Bible verse comes to mind.

Matthew 25, verse 40, which is when Jesus says, ‘Truly, I tell you, whatever you have done for the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you’ve done for me.’ We are part of a homeless ministry called M2540 that we started seven or eight years ago. We’re out every Monday night serving in the homeless community, mostly downtown. We see the need constantly. We see people sleeping in tents in the woods going down Second Avenue. And I know that when it gets super cold, they don’t have anywhere to go. Ed Grifenhagen , Pastor of Church on the Trail

Both organizations are accepting donations of toilet paper, coffee, blankets and other essentials needed to brave the arctic blast. To send donations to Church on the Trail, email info@chuchonthetrail.org. SafeHouse Ministries is accepting donations at 2101 Hamilton Rd.

SafeHouse Ministries and Church on the Trail will be open after-hours during the week. The locations and hours can be found down below.