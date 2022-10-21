Temperatures warming up tomorrow with lows in the morning only dipping into the mid-40s throughout the area, and the afternoon warming into the mid-70s. We will continue to see pleasant conditions as we head into the weekend, with lots of sunshine still in the forecast and temperatures continuing to warm up further into the upper 70s and even the upper 80s for some of our counties. For the start of next week, readings will reach into the lower 80s, with morning lows in the mid-50s, ahead of another cool front moving in mid-week.

This cool front moving through next week will bring our next chance of some much-needed rain. We will have a chance for a few showers Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning with the passage of the front. This front will cool temperatures back down into the mid-50s by Thursday morning with our afternoon highs remaining in the upper 70s throughout the rest of next week. Following the cool front, we will see a lot more sunshine, thanks to an area of high pressure that is going to settle over the southeast and clear up any clouds