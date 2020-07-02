WATCH: City Council President, JCDH officials, and faith leaders provide updates on Legion Field testing site

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) Birmingham City Council President William Parker is set to hold a press conference with members of the City Council, Jefferson County Department of Health officials and faith leaders to provide an update on COVID-19 testing at Legion Field.





Over the last month, COVID-19 testing across all of Birmingham’s communities has continued to increase thanks to coordinated efforts of city leaders, UAB, the Jefferson County Department of Health, and other health care services throughout the city.



In order to schedule an appointment, please call (205)-922–6843 or visit www.rossbridgemedicalcenter.com. Officials are also asking residents to please show up on time for their appointments in order to keep the flow of traffic moving.



“Testing is just one of the major components we’re implementing to overcome this virus,” President Parker said. “We also want to continue to educate the public on CDC recommended safety protocols. Any opportunity we have to talk about safety for our community, we should do that. My colleagues and I have been encouraged by the access to zip code data so we can begin to intentionally target the areas that have been hit the hardest by this as we apply for state and federal relief funding.”

For more details visit the Jefferson Department of Public Health website.



