 

WATCH: Gov. Kay Ivey speaks after getting COVID-19 vaccine

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Gov. Kay Ivey spoke to the media Monday after receiving a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ivey was scheduled to receive a dose of the vaccine at Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery. Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris and State Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mary McIntyre also were set to receive the vaccine and appear with the governor.

Their vaccinations come as the Alabama Department of Public Health said Monday that it was expecting to receive 84,300 doses of the Moderna vaccine, starting Monday and arriving at facilities in the state over the next couple of days.

Health care workers across the state began receiving Pfizer’s version of a vaccine last week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

60° / 39°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 60° 39°

Tuesday

65° / 39°
Sunny
Sunny 11% 65° 39°

Wednesday

65° / 53°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 65° 53°

Thursday

57° / 28°
Rain
Rain 79% 57° 28°

Friday

41° / 24°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 41° 24°

Saturday

49° / 28°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 49° 28°

Sunday

55° / 41°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 11% 55° 41°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

59°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
59°

56°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
56°

52°

7 PM
Clear
2%
52°

49°

8 PM
Clear
2%
49°

48°

9 PM
Clear
2%
48°

47°

10 PM
Clear
2%
47°

46°

11 PM
Clear
2%
46°

46°

12 AM
Clear
5%
46°

45°

1 AM
Clear
6%
45°

44°

2 AM
Clear
6%
44°

43°

3 AM
Clear
6%
43°

42°

4 AM
Clear
10%
42°

41°

5 AM
Clear
11%
41°

41°

6 AM
Clear
11%
41°

40°

7 AM
Clear
11%
40°

40°

8 AM
Sunny
11%
40°

43°

9 AM
Sunny
5%
43°

48°

10 AM
Sunny
2%
48°

52°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
52°

57°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

60°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

62°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

63°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

63°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories