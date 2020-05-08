WATCH: Jefferson County Unified Command, UAB, JCDH discuss ‘safer-at-home’ order update

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Unified Command hosted a press conference Friday afternoon.



Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, division director of infectious diseases at UAB, and Mark Wilson, M.D., Jefferson County Health Officer discussed Gov. Kay Ivey’s orders to expand opening more businesses in Alabama.

On Friday, Gov. Kay Ivey announced changes to Alabama’s “safer-at-home” order, allowing many businesses in the state to reopen Monday, with new social distancing guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new order will be effective at 5 p.m. Monday, May 11, and will expire at 5 p.m. May 22. Businesses that are eligible for reopening under the amended order include restaurants, bars, breweries, gyms, barbershops, hair salons, nail salons, and tattoo shops.

Specifically, restaurants will be required to have tables separated by 6 feet and will have to undergo strict sanitation guidelines. Gyms and salons will also have to implement their own social distancing guidelines as well.

Dr. Wilson and Dr. Marrazzo both recognized the need for the state to begin opening up, but were worried about the possibility of increase in infections as a result.

Dr. Wilson encouraged residents of Jefferson County to remain wearing face coverings when going out for the next two weeks at least. Dr. Marrazzo said that those in at-risk categories should “think twice” about going to public gatherings.

However, entertainment venues and theaters will remain closed until further notice.

