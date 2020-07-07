WATCH LIVE: Jeff Sessions holds news conference after touring Space & Rocket Center

Top Stories

by: WHNT News 19

Posted: / Updated:

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Jeff Sessions was in Huntsville on Tuesday to meet with local space and defense industry leaders in a round table discussion at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center.

Sessions will hold a news conference at 2:00 p.m. after his meeting.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories