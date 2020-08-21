WATCH LIVE: Medical Properties Trust surprises chronically ill child with Magic Moment

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Staff from Medical Properties Trust gather outside the Tarrant Public Library to surprise 12-year-old Omarion with the news that he will receive his magic moment – a trip to Disney World!

The staff is joined by some special guests including Mickey Mouse and the Tarrant Police and Fire Departments, as they participate in a drive-by parade to surprise Omarion and his family.

Omarion, who suffers from a blood disorder, will soon visit Disney World with his family at no cost courtesy of Magic Moments.

Magic Moments is a “wish-granting” organization devoted to children ages 4-18 in the state of Alabama diagnosed with chronic life-threatening illnesses.

He is one of almost 100 children across the state of Alabama that Magic Moments hopes to serve this year.

“Although the pandemic has presented us with many challenges, we are still working hard to bring magic to children across the state of Alabama,” said Sandy Naramore, executive director of Magic Moments. “We are so incredibly grateful for the support of Medical Properties Trust and are thrilled to send Omarion and his family to Disney World because of their generosity.”

“Medical Properties Trust is honored to be involved with Magic Moments, an organization that truly makes children’s dreams come true,” said Edward Aldag, president and CEO of Medical Properties Trust. “The opportunity to participate in a hands-on experience through the act of a ‘reveal’ means more than words can express to MPT and our employees. We are delighted to provide this special moment to a child in need of a chance to just be a kid again.”

LATEST POSTS