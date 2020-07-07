WATCH LIVE: Sen. Doug Jones, special guest Dr. Fauci to provide updates on COVID-19 crisis in Alabama

Senator Doug Jones (D-Ala.) will host a press conference to share updates about the COVID-19 crisis in Alabama and other news of the day. Senator Jones will be joined by special guest Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

Dr. Fauci is a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force and he has served as director of NIAID since 1984. At NIAID, Dr. Fauci oversees an extensive portfolio of basic and applied research to prevent, diagnose, and treat established infectious diseases such as HIV/AIDS, respiratory infections, diarrheal diseases, tuberculosis, and malaria as well as emerging diseases such as Ebola and Zika. Read Dr. Fauci’s full biography here.

The event will be livestreamed on Senator Jones’ official Facebook.

Tune in right here at 11:15 a.m.