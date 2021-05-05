Watch Live: VP Harris, Raimondo meet with small business owners in RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Kamala Harris is meeting face to face with Rhode Island business owners Wednesday afternoon as part of her first official visit to the Ocean State as vice president.

She and U.S. Commerce Secretary and former Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo are taking part in a women-led small business roundtable.

Watch the discussion live using the video player above, and stay with 12 News for coverage of Harris’ visit throughout the day on WPRI 12 and WPRI.com.

Prior to the roundtable, Harris, Raimondo and all four members of the state’s congressional delegation spoke with small business owners at an event focused on the social impacts.

They’re using the opportunity to promote President Joe Biden’s American Jobs Plan.

Portions of downtown Providence are blocked off and police from all around the state are involved in Harris’ security detail.

Small crowds have gathered in spots for an opportunity to see the vice president in person.

Kamala Harris in the back of her SUV giving the crowd a wave as she pulls up to her next stop of the day in Providence. pic.twitter.com/LTijzV3B3K — Ryan Welch (@RyanWelchPhotog) May 5, 2021

Photo Gallery: VP Kamala Harris Visits RI

Prior to the meeting, Harris made an unscheduled stop at Books on the Square on the East Side of Providence along with U.S. Commerce Secretary and former Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo and current Governor Dan McKee.

The store’s manager, Jennifer Kandarian, told 12 News she was given about a 30-minute heads up.

“Very busy morning,” she said. “She’s the vice president. You don’t think she is going to walk into a small businesses.”

Harris disembarked at T.F. Green Airport shortly after 11 a.m. and was met by Raimondo, McKee, Congressmen David Cicilline and Jim Langevin and Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse.

Good to be here, Rhode Island! pic.twitter.com/I5Ee5fJj9Y — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 5, 2021

Harris is expected to depart around 5 p.m.

Harris and Raimondo are expected to promote President Joe Biden’s American Jobs and American Families plans.

On Thursday, Raimondo toured the General Dynamics Electric Boat facility in Groton, Conn., along with U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh. She said job training and apprenticeships will be critical in restoring the country’s economy, noting how Biden’s jobs package includes a $48 billion investment in workforce development.

This isn’t the first time a vice president has made a stop in Rhode Island, whether they were still on the campaign trail or had already taken office.

Then-Vice President Joe Biden visited the Ocean State in spring 2016 to support Raimondo’s Rhode Works Bill, stopping to examine the East Shore Expressway up close.

Other past vice presidents who made visits to Rhode Island include Mike Pence, Al Gore, Dick Cheney, Dan Quayle, George Bush, and Walter Mondale.