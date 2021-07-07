WATCH LIVE: World Games 2022 set to make ticket, performer announcements

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The World Games 2022 will host an event announcing the opening of ticket sales to the public with one year to go until the Opening Ceremonies.

On Wednesday, organizers will introduce the official the World Games 2022 mascots, a parachute demonstration and announcements of musical artists that will perform during Opening and Closing Ceremonies.

Back in April, the International Olympic Committee announced the new dates for the postponed Olympic Games 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. The new dates, July 23 – August 8, clash partly with those of The World Games 2021, which were scheduled to be held July 15–25, according to the International World Games Association.

The city of Birmingham has been working for over a year to make sure the proper arrangements are made to have a safe and exciting World Games experience.

The World Games 2022, an international multi-sport event organized with the support of the International Olympic Committee, will hold its 11th edition in Birmingham from July 7-17, 2022. An anticipated 3,600 athletes will participate in more than 30 different sports throughout The Games.

The 11 a.m. announcement will be streamed in the video player above.