Lt. Gov. Hosemann and Speaker Gunn retire Mississippi state flag

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann and House Speaker Philip Gunn presented the former Mississippi state flag to the Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH).

On Tuesday, Governor Tate Reeves signed a bill to remove the flag, which bears the Confederate battle emblem.

The flags flying above the State Capitol were lowered at 3:00 p.m. and presented to Hosemann and Gunn.

The ceremony proceeded to the Museum of Mississippi History and Mississippi Civil Rights Museum, where Judge Reuben Anderson, president of the MDAH Board of Trustees, received the state flag.

Gunn released the following statement about the retirement of the former state flag:

The 1894 flag has flown over our state for 126 years, during which time our state saw good moments as well as some of it’s darkest. This retirement is a somber occasion but it also marks a beginning, a time for renewal, a time for carrying the best of Mississippi forward. We entrust this flag to the Museum of Mississippi History, where it belongs, to ever remind us as Mississippians of where we once were, how far we’ve come, and how much further we can go when we’re united under a new banner representing ALL Mississippians. Philip Gunn, Speaker of the House (R-Miss.)

